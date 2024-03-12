Video: Senior Asian man attacked during NYC road rage incident

A senior Asian man was squished between two cars and nearly run over in a road rage incident in New York City last week.

What happened: The incident The incident reportedly occurred at the Northeast corner of Cross Bronx Expressway and Jesup Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. on March 5. A video shows a BMW driver exiting his car to confront the Asian driver amid the traffic.

The situation escalates as the BMW driver forcefully opens the Asian driver’s door to throw punches. Moments later, the Asian driver exits his car to apparently retaliate through the backseat door, only to be dragged and pinned between the two cars.

The video was posted by several accounts on X, including that of former New York City Council Republican candidate Ying Tan.

The aftermath: The 66-year-old man, whose name was not revealed, sustained minor injuries and was later released from the hospital, ABC7 New York’s CeFaan Kim The 66-year-old man, whose name was not revealed, sustained minor injuries and was later released from the hospital, ABC7 New York’s CeFaan Kim reported in an Instagram post. What led to the brawl remains unknown.

Kim said the victim refused to cooperate with the police, which is believed to be related to cultural reasons as he is reportedly Chinese and embarrassed by the incident.

What’s next: The victim does not want to file a police report and no arrests have been made, Kim said. However, investigation into the incident is still ongoing.