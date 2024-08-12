Korean noodles return to Danish shelves after ban for being too spicy
Two variants of the fiery South Korean Samyang Buldak instant ramen noodles are back on Danish supermarket shelves after being recalled in June due to concerns about their high capsaicin levels.
The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration lifted the ban on two of the three variants after further testing confirmed their capsaicin levels were within acceptable limits. Samyang Foods celebrated the return of their popular noodles with a festive event in Copenhagen, where influencers and fans enjoyed sampling the spicy ramen.
