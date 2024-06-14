Denmark recalls spicy Korean ramen over poisoning risks from extreme spice
Denmark’s health authorities have issued a product recall for Samyang Foods’ Buldak fire noodles due to the risk of “acute poisoning” from excessive capsaicin, the active ingredient in chili peppers. The three types of ramen being recalled are Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 3x Spicy, Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 2x Spicy, and Hot Chicken Stew.
- The Danish Food and Drug Administration noted that children, frail adults and the elderly are at risk, with possible symptoms including high blood pressure, vomiting, burning and discomfort. “That is why we are now demanding shops remove the products from their shelves,” the agency said.
- “It seems that the Danish food authorities have initiated the recall due to concerns that the excessive spiciness could cause problems, not because of any quality issues with the product. We plan to closely examine the Danish regulations and respond to the recall accordingly,” a Samyang Foods official told The Korea Times. South Korean ramen export revenue hit the $100 million mark for the first time in April, with Samyang Foods accounting for the majority.
Share this Article
Share this Article