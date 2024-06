Denmark recalls spicy Korean ramen over poisoning risks from extreme spice

Denmark’s health authorities have issued a product recall for Samyang Foods’ Buldak fire noodles due to the risk of “acute poisoning” from excessive capsaicin, the active ingredient in chili peppers. The three types of ramen being recalled are Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 3x Spicy, Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 2x Spicy, and Hot Chicken Stew.