Sammo Hung reflects on working with Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen

Hong Kong action legend Sammo Hung reflected on his seven-decade career during a masterclass he delivered at the Tokyo International Film Festival following a screening of his 2016 film “My Beloved Bodyguard” on Nov. 1.

The 72-year-old star fondly remembered working with Bruce Lee on “Enter the Dragon,” noting that when “he died at such a young age, I was heartbroken.” He discussed his friendly rivalry with Jackie Chan , which fueled the development of the comedy-kung fu genre. He spoke about collaborating with Donnie Yen on the “Ip Man” series, praising Yen’s skill and athleticism while playfully asserting his own superior abilities.