Thousands rally against proposed 76ers arena in Philadelphia ahead of town hall

Organized by community groups like the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance (APIPA), 4,000 people braved the rain and marched down the Chinatown neighborhood. The event highlighted fears that the arena,

proposed

in July 2022 to be ready by the 2031-32 season,

would displace residents and businesses, prioritizing profit over long-standing community needs. Rally participants

argued

that the development would harm the flourishing Chinatown neighborhood, with some citing concerns about increased congestion and accessibility issues near Jefferson Hospital. Developers of the arena have not commented on the rally.