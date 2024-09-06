Philadelphia voters oppose new 76ers arena, politicians who support it

Conducted by pollster Cornell Belcher, the survey shows that 56% of Philadelphia voters oppose the arena. This opposition rises to 69% after voters receive neutral information on the arena’s potential impact. Only 18% support the development. Concerns about traffic congestion affecting access to Jefferson Hospital were a key issue, with 80% of respondents worried about delays to lifesaving medical care.

Only 12% think the arena should be a priority for city leadership and 61% prefer the Sixers to remain at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly, which

recently underwent

a $400 million renovation. Meanwhile, 47% said they would be less likely to vote for politicians who support the arena. Voters also expressed interest in alternative projects for the Market East area, such as affordable housing or public green spaces. “As City Council heads back into session, we hope our elected officials will hear the voices of their constituents and focus on the core priorities they ran on – none of which are making three billionaire developers richer at the expense of the heart of our city and the last working class community of color in Center City,” said Mohan Seshadri, Executive Director of the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance.