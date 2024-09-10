Queens Assemblymember Ron Kim accuses CCP of trying to ‘steal’ his seat
New York State Assemblymember Ron Kim of Queens claims that groups tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attempted to unseat him in the June Democratic primary. Kim, who is the only Korean American ever elected to the New York State Legislature, is speaking out following the arrest of Linda Sun, a former aide to New York governors who is accused of being an unregistered CCP agent in exchange for millions of dollars in kickbacks, allowing her and her husband to purchase expensive properties and luxury items.
- Kim’s statement: Kim believes foreign influence played a role, particularly through the American Chinese Commerce Association, which endorsed his opponent Yi Andy Chen and whose chairman, John Chan, has close ties to Beijing. “There were clear patterns of foreign influence trying to dictate the outcome of the election — groups with ties to mainland China and the CCP. They were trying to steal the Flushing seat,” Kim told the New York Post. He added, “It’s a very layered operation. We’re entering dangerous territory. I don’t know how we can stop it.”
- CCP supporters: In November, Chan, who has close ties with the Chinese Consul General, reportedly organized efforts to silence protesters in San Francisco criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government. The protests were suppressed with violence by pro-CCP supporters. Chan later sponsored a trip for New York Assembly Republicans to meet with CCP leaders. Kim also recalled an incident where the Chinese consulate expressed displeasure over his resolution supporting Taiwan, noting that he “was stunned” by the attempted influence.
