Queens Assemblymember Ron Kim accuses CCP of trying to ‘steal’ his seat

Kim believes foreign influence played a role, particularly through the American Chinese Commerce Association, which endorsed his opponent Yi Andy Chen and whose chairman, John Chan, has close ties to Beijing. “There were clear patterns of foreign influence trying to dictate the outcome of the election —

groups with ties to mainland China and the CCP. They were trying to steal the Flushing seat,”

Kim told the

New York Post

. He added, “It’s a very layered operation. We’re entering dangerous territory. I don’t know how we can stop it.”