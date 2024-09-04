Beijing’s ‘coordinated’ supporters instigated violence in SF: report
China’s government successfully exerted a repressive influence in San Francisco during President Xi Jinping’s visit in November, escalating months of coordinated efforts to silence dissent through orchestrated violence against anti-CCP protesters. In an investigative report released Tuesday by the Washington Post, Chinese diplomats and pro-CCP diaspora groups were revealed to be working to intimidate and suppress criticism, extending Beijing’s authoritarian reach into the U.S. well before the visit.
- Coordinated violence and intimidation: While aggression was observed on both sides, pro-CCP activists, some with ties to the Chinese state, reportedly instigated “the most extreme violence” against anti-Xi protesters during Xi’s visit for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, attacking them with items like extended flagpoles and chemical sprays. Verified videos show coordinated groups of young men embedded among pro-CCP demonstrators, who were seen punching, kicking and even throwing sand in the faces of dissenters. Chinese diplomats from San Francisco and Los Angeles were identified among the crowd directly interacting with aggressors. One protester, Zhang Kaiyu, who was beaten unconscious, told the Post, “Everywhere we went … we were outnumbered and overwhelmed by the pro-CCP people.”
- Diplomatic involvement and response: The Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles incentivized participation by covering the costs of hotels and meals for pro-CCP supporters, with at least 35 diaspora groups from across the U.S. attending the protests, the Post found. Additionally, Chinese diplomats hired over 60 private security guards to “protect” these groups, with reports indicating that officials encouraged the guards to intervene in altercations. Despite the clear evidence of pro-CCP violence, Chinese officials denied responsibility, accusing U.S. agencies of fabricating evidence. An ongoing FBI investigation, coupled with State Department concerns, underscores the severity of China’s “transnational repression” on American soil. Since the violence, activists who protested Xi reported feeling isolated and fearful, with some experiencing depression and insomnia.
