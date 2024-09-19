Princeton, Yale, Duke challenged over Asian enrollment drops

On Tuesday, the group

reportedly sent letters

to Princeton, Yale and Duke, questioning

drops in Asian American enrollment

compared to last year. SFFA claims to be positioning itself as a watchdog to ensure universities follow the new rules, suggesting that admissions numbers should not change drastically without race-conscious policies. The group, led by anti-affirmative action litigant Edward Blum, warned that racial diversity figures are inconsistent with “true neutrality” and threatened legal action if schools were found to be in violation.