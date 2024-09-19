Princeton, Yale, Duke challenged over Asian enrollment drops
The group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), which successfully sued Harvard to end affirmative action in admissions, is now challenging universities’ compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling.
- SFFA claims: On Tuesday, the group reportedly sent letters to Princeton, Yale and Duke, questioning drops in Asian American enrollment compared to last year. SFFA claims to be positioning itself as a watchdog to ensure universities follow the new rules, suggesting that admissions numbers should not change drastically without race-conscious policies. The group, led by anti-affirmative action litigant Edward Blum, warned that racial diversity figures are inconsistent with “true neutrality” and threatened legal action if schools were found to be in violation.
- What critics are saying: However, critics, like researcher OiYan Poon, argue that Blum’s actions are premature, as admissions fluctuate naturally year-to-year. The increase in students not disclosing their race or ethnicity, along with efforts to boost financial aid recipients, further complicates the numbers. Princeton defended its adherence to the Supreme Court’s ruling, while Yale and Duke did not comment immediately. The battle over race-conscious admissions continues, with SFFA signaling an intent to investigate how personal essays are used in admissions decisions, as race can still be considered if mentioned in a student’s essay.
