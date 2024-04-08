Princeton’s Xaivian Lee could be first Korean Canadian player in NBA

The Princeton University Tigers’ Xaivian Lee could become the first Korean Canadian player in the NBA, as the sophomore guard has declared for the NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility.

Key points:

Lee, 20, broke the news of his NBA draft declaration to ESPN on Friday.

George Langberg, founder and CEO of GSL Sports Group, will represent Lee. Langberg also represented former Princeton Tigers player Tosan Evbuomwan, who now plays as a forward for the Detroit Pistons.

The details:

Describing his decision as a “smart thing to do,” Lee told the Daily Princetonian, “Not necessarily leaving for the NBA, but testing the waters and seeing where I’m at against that level of competition … That is ultimately how I can get better and set myself up for the future.”

“That was the important part of it [maintaining my eligibility],” Lee added. “I’m entering this process … open-minded and I have intentions of coming back to school for sure.”

Lee noted that he had already spoken to Evbuomwan, stating that the Pistons forward has helped guide him mentally since he has “been through that process already.”

The 6-foot-3 guard from Toronto averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during his last season. Additionally, he scored more than 60% of his field goals unassisted.

He was one of four players to receive unanimous votes for the All-Ivy first team. Additionally, he is a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is awarded to the best mid-major player in college basketball.

What’s next:

Lee will need to make his decision by May 29th. If he chooses to pursue the NBA route, he would forfeit his college eligibility.

He will attend the NBA draft combine between May 12 and 19, as well as various pre-draft workouts for teams interested in Lee.