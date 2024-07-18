P-pop boy group SB19 named favorite Asian act at 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards
The Philippines’ SB19 beat out K-pop boy group Enhypen, Japanese girl group NiziU, Malaysian singer Iman Troye and Indonesian singer Tiara Andini in the Favorite Asian Act category at Nickelodeon’s 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards on June 13.
“Thank you so much for voting us… It’s such an honor to represent the Philippines. We appreciate all your love and support,” the group said in a video posted by Nickelodeon Asia. SB19 also celebrated their fans, A’TIN, who were recently nominated for the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off 2024. The fandom previously won the contest in 2023, making history as the first Filipino act’s fandom to do so.
