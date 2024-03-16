Interacting with dogs boosts humans’ brain waves linked to well-being: study

Previous studies have explored the emotional, physiological and cognitive benefits of interacting with dogs, which have mostly focused on people’s mood or hormone levels before and after spending time with the animal.

The new study, led by Konkuk University doctoral student Onyoo Yoo, investigated how specific activities with dogs affect mood and brain activity.

Published in the journal Plos One , the research involved 15 men and 15 women who engaged in activities such as meeting, playing, feeding, massaging, grooming, photographing, hugging and walking with a trained poodle for three minutes each. Brain wave measurements were taken during each activity using electroencephalogram tests.

Playing and walking with the dog were found to increase alpha-band oscillations, indicating a state of relaxation and stability. Meanwhile, grooming, massaging and playing were associated with strengthened beta-band oscillations, reflecting improved attention and concentration.