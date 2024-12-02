Japanese American photographer dies weeks after unprovoked attack in New York
Yasuomi Hashimura, a renowned 79-year-old Japanese American photographer, tragically died on Nov. 11, succumbing to injuries sustained weeks earlier in an unprovoked attack. Hashimura was allegedly shoved to the ground by a homeless man on Oct. 22 while walking home in Manhattan, causing a fatal head injury.
- What happened: Police say Hashimura was attacked as he was returning home from shopping around 8:25 p.m. on a Manhattan street. An unnamed 32-year-old homeless man reportedly struck Hashimura’s cane before shoving him, causing the elderly photographer to hit his head on the sidewalk. Hashimura remained unconscious in critical condition for nearly three weeks before his eventual death. The suspect was arrested the day after the incident and charged with manslaughter.
- Hashimura’s legacy: Born in post-war Osaka, Hashimura rose to prominence in American advertising photography after moving to the U.S. in 1968. Known for his innovative use of high-speed strobe techniques, he created commercial imagery for global brands such as Coca-Cola and Absolut. One of his celebrated works, “Rainbow in Space,” was selected as a United Nations commemorative art piece in 1985. Despite his commercial success, Hashimura described photography as a way to “help people see things in a way they haven’t seen before.”
