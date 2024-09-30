Philly Gayborhood group joins Chinatown in opposing 76ers arena

and gentrification, as the arena’s proximity could push out queer businesses and residents. They fear that developers will favor mainstream commercial establishments, jeopardizing LGBTQ-plus spaces like the Mazzoni Center and Giovanni’s Room bookstore. Additionally, the group argues that the project could lead to job loss for queer workers, while the jobs promised by the arena would likely be temporary and seasonal. Apurva Tandon, No Arena Gayborhood volunteer and Gayborhood resident, said, “We expect our public servants to protect it from being entirely lost to a corporate district — to protect the queer artists who make a living working in Gayborhood businesses, the owners of those businesses, and the queer spaces we have left. What would be lost to 76 Place cannot be replaced, from the Gayborhood to Chinatown. That is the heart of our city. It has no price. There is no return on investment.”

Mayor Parker, doubling down on her decision,

took full responsibility

for the deal, positioning herself as the decision-maker and emphasizing the benefits the city would gain from the arena. In the agreement, the arena is to be

fully funded

by the team with no city money, and the team will make annual payments in lieu of taxes, averaging $6 million. It also includes a $50 million investment in local businesses, communities and schools to mitigate the arena’s impact. If the City Council approves it, demolition would start in 2026, with the arena opening for the 2031-32 season.