Philly mayor endorses Sixers’ arena proposal amid fierce Chinatown opposition

Parker

said

, “I wholeheartedly believe this is the right deal for the People of Philadelphia. To the People of Chinatown, please know that I hear you. We have the best Chinatown in the United States, and I am committed to working together to support it. I’ll have a lot more to say in a formal presentation coming soon.” This announcement follows a rally at City Hall where

thousands protested

the proposed 76ers arena, and comes after Parker hosted a town hall on the controversial project. She emphasized the agreement would bring “more than $1.3 billion of private investment” and generate hundreds of jobs. With her endorsement, the proposal now

moves to City Council

for final approval.