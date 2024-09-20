Philly mayor endorses Sixers’ arena proposal amid fierce Chinatown opposition
On Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker released a video on social media, endorsing the Sixers’ $1.55 billion proposal to build a new arena in Center City, citing it as the best financial deal for the city.
- Mayor’s statement: Parker said, “I wholeheartedly believe this is the right deal for the People of Philadelphia. To the People of Chinatown, please know that I hear you. We have the best Chinatown in the United States, and I am committed to working together to support it. I’ll have a lot more to say in a formal presentation coming soon.” This announcement follows a rally at City Hall where thousands protested the proposed 76ers arena, and comes after Parker hosted a town hall on the controversial project. She emphasized the agreement would bring “more than $1.3 billion of private investment” and generate hundreds of jobs. With her endorsement, the proposal now moves to City Council for final approval.
- The opposition: The controversial project, which would replace part of Fashion District Philadelphia, has faced opposition from Chinatown residents concerned about displacement, increased congestion, gentrification and the loss of Chinese culture in the area. “Mayor Parker still hasn’t met with Chinatown after all this time, yet feels she can have a stance on whether our community should live or die. This was never about one person, and this fight is far from over. We are going to fight this, and we are going to the mat. It’s on,” Debbie Wei, a longtime Chinatown community member and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition, said in a press release.
