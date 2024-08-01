Philippine pro-basketball league to implement 4-point shot
The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Asia’s first professional basketball league, recently announced the introduction of the four-point shot for the upcoming Season 49.
The new rule, which awards four points for successful shots from beyond a 27-foot arc, aims to increase game excitement and promote offensive play. Both the NBA and the WNBA have experimented with the four-point shot during their respective all-star seasons. PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial expressed his anticipation for the rule’s impact on the game, stating, “It will help the development of our shooters, especially when it comes to those who play for the national team.”
