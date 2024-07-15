NextSharkNextShark.com

Manny Pacquiao’s basketball league is thriving

via MPBL
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Boxing champion turned politician Manny Pacquiao founded the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) in the Philippines in 2017, investing 2 billion Philippine pesos ($34.3 million).
With a vision to showcase talent from various regions, Pacquiao structured the league to include home-and-away games similar to the NBA. The league has since thrived, receiving professional status in 2021 and expanding to include a youth league and a volleyball association. Today, it rivals the Philippines’ premier league, the Philippine Basketball Association, in popularity.

