Pet dogs and cats outnumber newborns in Taiwan

As of 2023, there were 94,544 registered pet dogs and 137,652 pet cats, with felines notably outnumbering infants.

into a “super-aged society,” with demographic shifts impacting healthcare demands and priorities.

Taiwan is on track to

As the demand for veterinary care has surged, there has also been a significant rise in veterinary professionals. There are now 5,773 veterinarians in Taiwan, with 69% specializing in companion

Urban areas like Hsinchu City have a higher concentration of veterinarians, with 89% specializing in companion animals. Major municipalities like New Taipei, Kaohsiung and

Taipei

also exhibit a significant presence of veterinary professionals catering to pet care needs.