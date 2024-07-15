City of Oakland hit with subpoena after FBI raids on mayor’s home
A U.S. attorney has issued a subpoena to the City of Oakland, California — addressed to City Attorney Barbara Parker — following FBI raids on June 20 at several locations, including Mayor Sheng Thao’s home. It demands various documents, including communications related to Thao’s partner Andre Jones, recycling firm California Waste Solutions and its owners, the Duong family. It also requests documents related to the former Oakland Army Base, anti-homelessness efforts considered by the city council last year, and mobile home construction company Evolutionary Homes, LLC, which was founded by two-time city council candidate Mario Juarez and is also tied to the Duongs.
- Why it was issued: The subpoena comes amid a federal investigation whose precise targets remain unclear. Legal experts suggest it could involve potential bribery or public corruption, focusing on possible “pay to play” activities involving Thao’s campaign and subsequent actions.
- Crime reporting controversy: Separately, a San Francisco Chronicle review alleged inaccuracies in Oakland’s crime data reporting, which had stated a 33% reduction in crime. The actual reduction may be closer to 20% or even less, according to the outlet.
