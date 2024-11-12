Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao recalled in historic vote
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled in last week’s election, marking the first successful removal of a mayor in the Bay Area city.
- What she’s saying: Thao’s recall passed with 63.85% in favor and 36.15% opposed, according to final tallies. The Associated Press had yet to officially call the mayoral recall as of Friday, but Thao, acknowledging defeat, expressed gratitude to the city she made history in as the first Hmong-American woman to lead a major U.S. city. “It was my goal to make Oakland safer, cleaner and more vibrant,” she said, pointing to achievements like a 35% reduction in homicides, resolving encampments and expanding technological infrastructure. The Oakland Police Officers Union reportedly celebrated Thao’s defeat, blaming her for defunding the police and fiscal mismanagement. Meanwhile, Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas is set to serve as interim mayor until a special election, anticipated in April.
- The big picture: Thao’s critics, including activists like Carl Chan and the police union, blamed her for high crime rates and financial mishaps, such as firing the police chief and missing out on millions in state grants. She received further criticism after the FBI raided her home in June amid a corruption probe.The recall of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price followed a similar trajectory, with opponents highlighting leniency in prosecutions despite her charging over 60 murder cases. Both recalls were fueled by a campaign funded heavily by investment manager Philip Dreyfuss and mirrored a statewide backlash against progressive policies, with San Francisco and Los Angeles also voting out incumbents. Gov. Gavin Newsom now appears to have distanced himself from both women, announcing increased law enforcement support in Oakland.
