All charges dropped against suspect in Oakland police officer’s killing
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office dismissed all charges against Marquise Cooper, one of four men initially charged in connection with the killing of Oakland police officer Tuan Le. Le, a four-year veteran of the Oakland Police Department, was fatally shot on Dec. 29, 2023, while responding undercover with other officers to a burglary at a cannabis business near Jack London Square.
- Charges dropped: Cooper, who served as a lookout during a burglary at a marijuana business, was initially charged under the felony murder rule, which holds accomplices accountable for fatalities during the commission of a felony. However, a judge ruled that Cooper should not stand trial for murder since he was not present when the fatal shooting occurred. Following this decision, all charges, including burglary, were also dropped, with Cooper’s attorney stating that the case against his client was weak.
- Concerns: The Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Huy Nguyen expressed concern over the dismissal, noting that “perpetrators of violent crimes must face consequences, otherwise it sends a dangerous message that undermines public safety and emboldens those who threaten the peace and security of our neighborhoods.” District Attorney Pamela Price stated that the charges against Cooper were dismissed “without prejudice” due to a lack of evidence, but the investigation into his role in the burglary will continue. Nguyen anticipates Price’s next steps in seeking justice, as she faces a recall vote in November amid scrutiny over her progressive policies.
