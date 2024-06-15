Lawsuit accuses California DA of anti-Asian racism
Patti Lee, former spokesperson for Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging Price promoted a culture of anti-Asian bias in the workplace and violated open records laws amid media inquiries. The suit mirrors a legal claim that Lee filed in March accusing Price of “constantly and openly” making derogatory comments against Asian Americans. Lee claims she was fired for whistleblowing after accusing communications director Haaziq Madyun of hiding, deleting or altering records.
- In a statement, Lee, who seeks damages for emotional distress and unpaid and lost wages, said, “I have never been subjected to such humiliating and bullying behavior in a workplace. It is unacceptable in any professional environment, but when the perpetrator is a public official who claims to be a civil rights advocate, it is unconscionable.”
- Price’s office has not commented on the lawsuit, which coincides with a recall effort against Price and broader challenges in Oakland, including rising crime and business closures. Price was also publicly accused last year of “being disrespectful to the AAPI community,” particularly in relation to the shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu, by veteran prosecutor Rebecca Warren after she and another Alameda prosecutor resigned.
