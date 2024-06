Lawsuit accuses California DA of anti-Asian racism

Patti Lee, former spokesperson for Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging Price promoted a culture of anti-Asian bias in the workplace and violated open records laws amid media inquiries. The suit mirrors a legal claim that Lee filed in March accusing Price of “constantly and openly” making derogatory comments against Asian Americans. Lee claims she was fired for whistleblowing after accusing communications director Haaziq Madyun of hiding, deleting or altering records.