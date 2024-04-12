Watch: Daytime armed robbery strikes 40-year-old Oakland Chinatown jewelry store

In surveillance footage of the incident, Diane, the 69-year-old co-owner, can be seen ducking for cover and screaming as the suspects smash nearly every glass case in the shop and steal their jewelry .

Her 76-year-old husband later intervenes with a firearm , prompting the suspects to flee.

The family, devastated by the loss and compounded by the lapse in business insurance due to rising premiums, faces uncertainty about the future of the business.

“We’ve been robbed a few times before but not at this level of brazen magnitude. Eight individuals and two getaway cars and guns drawn,” the owners’ son, Tony Trinh, told ABC 7. “My mom was devastated and my dad was broken. It’s rough, my mom is the leader of the pack – when she suffers I suffer the same thing from her.”