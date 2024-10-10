NYC mayor’s director of Asian affairs resigns amid criminal investigation

Winnie Greco, New York Mayor Eric Adams’ longtime aide and director of Asian Affairs, voluntarily resigned on Monday after over a decade of service amid an ongoing criminal investigation involving Adams.

Her resignation comes after FBI agents

raided her properties

and office earlier this year. Greco was previously put on leave during the investigation but returned to work in May. She has been a key liaison between Adams and the Asian American community, particularly the Chinese American community, and has a long history of supporting him at various events.

Meanwhile, other aides Mohamed Bahi has been

charged with witness tampering

and destruction of records related to the investigation into alleged straw donations tied to Adams’ 2021 campaign and Rana Abbasova, who worked as the director of protocol in the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, was fired on Monday.

Adams currently faces serious charges, including bribery and wire fraud,

linked to dealings

with wealthy foreign nationals.