FBI probes NYC Mayor over missing China trip records

Adams allegedly used personal emails that were not stored on government servers, making it difficult to trace details about his China trips. These trips, made between 2014 and 2021, were partly funded by a nonprofit run by Greco, who was alleged to be a “consultant” to CCCP-backed organizations. The Mayor’s Office denies using private servers for official business, stating that the China trip was approved by the Conflicts of Interest Board, although a copy of the approval letter was not provided.

The ongoing investigation began when the

FBI raided

the homes of Greco in February, following a report questioning her political fundraising and potential misuse of her position for personal benefits. Federal agents also

previously seized

the electronic devices of Adams, who is accused of receiving illegal contributions from the Turkish government through straw donors. Adams has denied any wrongdoing, and a spokesperson stated they would fully cooperate with the investigation.