NYC Chinese community rallies against planned homeless shelter
Thousands from the Chinese communities of Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan protested on Sunday, starting at Foley Square and marching to Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn. The demonstration followed the arrest of Brooklyn City Councilwoman Susan Zhuang, who bit a deputy police chief during a protest against a proposed homeless shelter in her district.
- Demands of protesters: The proposed shelter, meant for 150 men with mental health issues, has raised safety concerns. Residents demanded the city halt construction and improve communication. Protesters chanted for “Safe Homes, Safe Schools, No Shelter!” and “Equal Justice for Susan Zhuang!” Organizers also emphasized broader issues, voicing frustrations over police brutality and the city’s lack of engagement with the Asian community. Although Zhuang, facing multiple charges, did not attend, she thanked the community online.
- Impact in office: Mayor Eric Adams’ office defended their communication efforts and commitment to building the shelter. The protest, notable for its scale, highlights the growing civic engagement among Chinese residents. Jacky Wong from the Greater Chinatown Civic Coalition warned that neglecting the Asian community could impact future elections. “If Mayor Adams continues to let the Asian community down, he will see the consequences reflected in the ballots,” he said.
