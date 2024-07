NYC councilwoman arrested for biting NYPD chief

Brooklyn City Councilwoman Susan Zhuang, 38, was arrested on Wednesday during a protest against a proposed men’s shelter in Bensonhurst. Accused of biting NYPD Chief of Patrol Frank DiGiacomo, she faces multiple charges , including assault, resisting arrest, harassment and obstruction of governmental administration. She appeared in court on Wednesday evening for her arraignment and was released without bail. Seventeen others were also detained but released.