NYC councilwoman arrested for biting NYPD chief
Brooklyn City Councilwoman Susan Zhuang, 38, was arrested on Wednesday during a protest against a proposed men’s shelter in Bensonhurst. Accused of biting NYPD Chief of Patrol Frank DiGiacomo, she faces multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, harassment and obstruction of governmental administration. She appeared in court on Wednesday evening for her arraignment and was released without bail. Seventeen others were also detained but released.
- Zhuang’s accusations: Zhuang claims that Mayor Eric Adams’s office, who defended the shelter as necessary for the community, approved its construction without the proper permits. The protest, driven by fears of increased crime due to the shelter, became chaotic as Zhuang allegedly tried to protect an elderly woman. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams found the situation disturbing, emphasizing the need for non-violence and respect for city workers. The council awaits further investigation before deciding on disciplinary actions.
- Denying misconduct: Zhuang was greeted by supporters at a community center in Gravesend on Thursday. She denied wrongdoing, attributing the violence to police actions and condemning what she perceives as anti-Asian mistreatment. She stated, “Mistreatment by our NYPD, who I always support, it must be stopped, AAPI hate and Asian hate in any form must end. I was approached from behind, two police officers handcuffed me, one police officer pulled my hair, another officer grabbed my neck…the issue is not unique to myself, as many members in Asian community have been subject to this excessive enforcement and mistreatment by our NYPD.”
