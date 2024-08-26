North Korea is reopening to foreign tourism
North Korea is reopening its borders to foreign tourists in December, starting with the northeastern city of Samjiyon.
This marks the first time in five years the country’s reclusive ruling regime will allow international visitors beyond Russia. Koryo Tours, a Beijing-based agency, confirmed the news, stating “We have received confirmation from our local partner that tourism to Samjiyon and likely the rest of the country will officially resume in December 2024.” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who visited Samjiyon last month, highlighted plans to develop the area — which is located near Mount Paektu, North Korea’s tallest peak that is also an active volcano — as a key international tourist destination. The decision comes after years of strict COVID-19 border closures that severely limited the regime’s international engagement.
