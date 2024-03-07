North Face offers discount to customers who complete racial inclusion course

Outdoor clothing brand The North Face is offering a 20% discount to customers who complete a course on racial inclusion aimed at promoting equality in outdoor spaces.

About the program: Developed in partnership with diversity consultants, the company’s hour-long “ Allyship in the Outdoors ” course explores topics like white privilege and systemic racism, aiming to foster an understanding of barriers faced by people of color in outdoor activities.

Getting the discount: The course is conducted through four online modules that commit “to help you be a better ally and to make the outdoors a safer and more welcoming place for everyone.” Upon course completion, participants will receive a discount on online orders.

The big picture: This move comes amidst growing discussions about racial inclusion in outdoor activities and corporations addressing diversity and inclusion post- Black Lives Matter On its website, The North Face cites studies indicating lower participation rates of people of color in outdoor activities, along with the impact of George Floyd ‘s murder, as reasons for the initiative.

Response and criticism : While the program resonates with socially conscious consumers, it faces criticism from right-wing commentators who argue that incentivizing inclusion through discounts perpetuates “woke capitalism,” leading to calls for a boycott of the brand.