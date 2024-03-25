Watch: Korean woman’s Nigerian boyfriend treated to Korean dishes after meeting her parents
A TikTok video capturing a Korean woman introducing her Nigerian boyfriend to her parents in Korea has gone viral
Key points:
- Content creator Amy Lee shared her experience of introducing her Nigerian boyfriend, Tomiwa, to her parents in South Korea for the first time through a viral TikTok video.
- The video showcases the couple trying various Korean delicacies, including budae-jjigae, with Tomiwa seemingly enjoying the experience.
- While Lee claims her boyfriend loved the meals, some Nigerian netizens expressed skepticism about Tomiwa’s reactions.
The details:
- In the video which has been viewed over 880,000 times, Lee recounted how her parents warmly welcomed Tomiwa and treated them to a variety of Korean cuisines.
- Lee captured Tomiwa’s reactions throughout the dining experience and indicated in the video that Tomiwa was enjoying the meals.
- Some Nigerian viewers expressed skepticism, with one user proclaiming, “We Nigerians understand his facial expressions.” Other commenters similarly suggested in jest that Tomiwa’s reactions appeared forced and he was “asking for help.”
- In a separate video from 2021, Lee is seen trying out Nigerian food for the first time. The video, which has gained over 6.1 million views, shows Amy eating Nigerian dishes ”iyan,” “ego riro” and “egusi” using her hands.
Share this Article
Share this Article