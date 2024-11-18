AAPI coalition urges Newsom to deploy CHP on BART trains amid violent attacks

The Bay Area Council and a coalition of more than 100 AAPI groups have called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to deploy the California Highway Patrol (CHP) across BART’s transit system in response to a wave of violent crimes that have left the AAPI community and other vulnerable populations feeling unsafe.

letter addressed to the governor highlighted a recent unprovoked slashing that nearly killed a 54-year-old AAPI woman on a San Francisco BART train, as well as a July incident in which a 74-year-old AAPI woman was fatally pushed into a moving train.

Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council, stressed the need for “strong, decisive and immediate action” to address these threats, emphasizing that safety concerns have severely impacted BART ridership, with a 2023 poll revealing that 78% of AAPI respondents fear being victimized