74-year-old woman dies after being shoved in front of San Francisco train

Corazon Dandan died after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at San Francisco’s Powell Street Station at around 11 p.m on Monday night. The suspect, 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, was arrested at the scene and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse. He is being held without bail. The incident marks the first homicide on the BART system in 2024.