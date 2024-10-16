NewJeans’ Hanni gives emotional testimony at Korean parliament on workplace bullying
NewJeans’ Hanni testified in tears at a National Assembly hearing on workplace harassment in South Korea’s entertainment industry on Tuesday, revealing her experiences with bullying and systemic discrimination at Hybe Labels.
Speaking before the Environment and Labor Committee, the 20-year-old Vietnamese Australian K-pop idol recounted an incident in which a manager from a Hybe subsidiary allegedly instructed others to “ignore her,” a slight she had previously shared in a YouTube livestream on Sept. 11. The alleged manager, affiliated with the group Illit under Belift Lab, denied the claims. Meanwhile, Ador CEO Kim Ju-young, who replaced NewJeans‘ former producer Min Hee-jin, admitted to wondering if she “could have done more” to address Hanni’s claims.
Hanni expressed frustration over the lack of action and described a broader hostile work environment at Hybe, claiming that her group was unfairly treated and that employees had criticized them on internal platforms.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating the situation. Amid the ongoing dispute, Hanni emphasized the need for basic respect, stating, “If we just respect each other, there will be no problems with bullying and harassment in the workplace.”
