NewJeans’ Hanni gives emotional testimony at Korean parliament on workplace bullying

NewJeans’ Hanni testified in tears at a National Assembly hearing on workplace harassment in South Korea’s entertainment industry on Tuesday, revealing her experiences with bullying and systemic discrimination at Hybe Labels.

Hanni expressed frustration over the lack of action and described a broader hostile work environment at Hybe, claiming that her group was unfairly treated and that employees had criticized them on internal platforms.