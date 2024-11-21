Netflix reveals release date target for ‘Squid Game 3’

Netflix has announced that “Squid Game 3” will debut as early as the first half of 2025, reinforcing its commitment to the blockbuster Korean series.

The news came during Netflix ’s first-ever International Showcase in Los Angeles, where the platform emphasized its reliance on non-English content to fuel global success. With Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria describing “ Squid Game ” as “probably” the world’s most popular show — and a whopping 80% of Netflix’s 280 million subscribers watching Korean content — the series embodies the platform’s strategy of bridging cultures through storytelling.

Bajaria acknowledged the immense challenge of repeating the first season’s unprecedented success while expressing confidence that Season 2 , which premieres on Dec. 26, will meet fan expectations. The stakes are high for director Hwang Dong-hyuk ’s sequel, as it continues the gripping story of Seong Gi-hun ( Lee Jung-jae ) alongside a star-studded cast of returning and new players.

As Netflix expands its Korean portfolio with upcoming titles like “Revelations” and “All the Love You Wish For,” Korean storytelling remains central to its global strategy, sustaining what Kim Min-young, Netflix’s VP for Asia-Pacific, calls “a creative ecosystem” that thrives on universal themes and local talent.