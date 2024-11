‘Squid Game’ Season 2 trailer offers glimpse into deadly new challenges

Netflix has released the highly anticipated main trailer for “Squid Game” Season 2, offering fans a glimpse into the deadly new challenges awaiting participants in the dystopian survival competition. Premiering on Dec. 26, the new “ Squid Game ” season picks up three years after the events of the first, with protagonist Seong Gi-hun ( Lee Jung-jae ) re-entering the game to destroy it from within. The new trailer teases terrifying games, including a sinister version of tic-tac-toe and a horse carousel, alongside a chaotic revolt against the red-suited guards. As bullets fly during a brutal round of “Red Light, Green Light,” Gi-hun’s pleas for cooperation are ignored, foreshadowing more bloodshed. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk , who returns as writer, director and executive producer, the season also features Lee Byung-hun as the enigmatic Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as detective Hwang Jun-ho and Gong Yoo as the Recruiter, with a host of new players vying for the 45.6 billion won ($3.3 million) prize. Season 1, the most-watched Netflix series in history with over 2.2 billion hours viewed, won six Emmys and spawned a cultural phenomenon, including a reality competition and a video game . Season 2 promises to deepen the intrigue ahead of the show’s third and final season , set to release sometime next year.