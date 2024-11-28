‘Squid Game’ Season 2 trailer offers glimpse into deadly new challenges
Netflix has released the highly anticipated main trailer for “Squid Game” Season 2, offering fans a glimpse into the deadly new challenges awaiting participants in the dystopian survival competition. Premiering on Dec. 26, the new “Squid Game” season picks up three years after the events of the first, with protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) re-entering the game to destroy it from within. The new trailer teases terrifying games, including a sinister version of tic-tac-toe and a horse carousel, alongside a chaotic revolt against the red-suited guards. As bullets fly during a brutal round of “Red Light, Green Light,” Gi-hun’s pleas for cooperation are ignored, foreshadowing more bloodshed. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who returns as writer, director and executive producer, the season also features Lee Byung-hun as the enigmatic Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as detective Hwang Jun-ho and Gong Yoo as the Recruiter, with a host of new players vying for the 45.6 billion won ($3.3 million) prize. Season 1, the most-watched Netflix series in history with over 2.2 billion hours viewed, won six Emmys and spawned a cultural phenomenon, including a reality competition and a video game. Season 2 promises to deepen the intrigue ahead of the show’s third and final season, set to release sometime next year.
