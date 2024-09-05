Netflix ramps up Chinese-language content with Taiwan focus
Netflix is significantly expanding its Chinese-language content with a particular focus on productions from Taiwan.
- About “Born for the Spotlight”: One key title in Netflix’s upcoming Chinese-language lineup is “Born for the Spotlight,” a 12-episode series exploring the complexities of female friendships and rivalry within the entertainment industry. Written and directed by Yen Yi-wen and produced by Olive Ting, the series features renowned Taiwanese actresses Hsieh Ying-xuan and Cheryl Yang. It is set to have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October before launching on Netflix on Nov. 7.
- Taiwan focus: Since Netflix is unavailable in mainland China, Taiwan has become the focal point for Netflix’s Chinese-language content strategy. With upcoming Taiwan-made shows like “The Resurrected” and “Forget You Not,” Netflix Head of Chinese Language Content Maya Huang emphasized the importance of the region. She stated, “What we are looking for is really to have stories that will first and foremost resonate with our local audience, which is in Taiwan. Because when we talk about Chinese-language content, we are not talking about a diaspora all over the world — we are more focused on Taiwan and then the Asia-Pacific regional audience.”
