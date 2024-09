Journal urged to address role in anti-Asian MSG scare

A group of health experts and chefs, supported by The Ajinomoto Group — the world’s leading monosodium glutamate (MSG) manufacturer — is urging the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) to recognize its role in coining the term “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome” and consequently perpetuating harmful stereotypes about Asian food. Despite a recent initiative by the journal to address its history of racial injustice, the term was notably excluded, prompting the renewed call for acknowledgment and correction.