Journal urged to address role in anti-Asian MSG scare
A group of health experts and chefs, supported by The Ajinomoto Group — the world’s leading monosodium glutamate (MSG) manufacturer — is urging the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) to recognize its role in coining the term “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome” and consequently perpetuating harmful stereotypes about Asian food. Despite a recent initiative by the journal to address its history of racial injustice, the term was notably excluded, prompting the renewed call for acknowledgment and correction.
- How the term came to be: “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome” reportedly originated from a 1968 letter-to-the-editor published by NEJM. While the term was never used by the letter’s author, the journal coined it in its headline. The media later sensationalized the purported illness, linking it to MSG and fueling xenophobia. Tia M. Rains, vice president of Science, Innovation and Corporate Affairs at Ajinomoto, told IFLScience, “Revisiting this term would help put an end to decades of MSG misinformation and the anti-Asian xenophobia it fueled — all toward the ultimate goal of building a more informed and inclusive food culture.”
- Why this matters: The group’s push is part of a broader effort to dismantle harmful stereotypes and correct misconceptions that have persisted for decades, negatively impacting Asian communities and their cuisines. Despite scientific evidence confirming MSG’s safety, the stigma surrounding it continues to affect businesses and individuals, with nearly 30% of Asian Americans reporting experiences related to the racist and outdated concept. Chef Calvin Eng, owner of Cantonese American restaurant Bonnie’s in New York City, told Axios that the stigma “really has pushed people away from our food.”
Share this Article
Share this Article