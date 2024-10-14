Natalie Nakase becomes WNBA’s first Asian American head coach
Natalie Nakase, former assistant coach of the Las Vegas Aces, has been appointed as the inaugural head coach of the Golden State Valkyries, an expansion team set to debut in the WNBA in 2025. The announcement on Thursday marks a historic moment as Nakase becomes the first Asian American head coach in the league’s history.
- About the coach: The 44-year-old Japanese American coach brings over 16 years of coaching experience, including a pivotal role in the Las Vegas Aces’ back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. She also served as a temporary head coach for the Las Vegas Aces in May last year, leading them to win against the Los Angeles Sparks while head coach Becky Hammon served a suspension. Her journey from walk-on player at UCLA to a prominent coaching career reflects her dedication and perseverance. “I’m living proof that when you work really, really hard, and you stay focused on your goal, big dreams do come true,” Nakase said during her introductory press conference.
- Helming a new team: Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin praised Nakase’s “grit and perseverance,” adding that she exemplifies the values the team hopes to instill. According to Nakase, she intends to build a “winning culture of grit, hard work, and competitiveness. We will strive to improve, compete and ultimately bring home a championship for our fans and this organization.” Owned by the Golden State Warriors, the Valkyries will see action at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
