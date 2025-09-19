Natalie Nakase named Coach of the Year after record debut

Natalie Nakase was named Associated Press Coach of the Year on Friday after steering the Golden State Valkyries to the playoffs in their inaugural WNBA season. The expansion team finished 23-21, the best record ever by a first-year franchise. Her award marked a rare achievement for a first-season head coach in the league.

Valkyries’ record debut: The Valkyries’ debut season under Nakase was defined by defensive strength and disciplined execution. Golden State ranked among the WNBA’s top five in rebounds per game, free throw percentage, defensive rating and opponent points allowed, statistical success that underscored the team’s balance on both ends of the floor. Nakase was also named WNBA Coach of the Month in June after guiding the Valkyries to a 7-4 record that included wins against the Indiana Fever and defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Nakase's career path: Nakase's recognition followed more than a decade of work across multiple professional leagues. She previously served as an assistant coach in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers and held roles in the WNBA and overseas, experience that built her reputation as a skilled tactician.

WNBA playoffs run: Golden State's 23 wins secured the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playoffs, where they are matched against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in a best-of-three first-round series. The Valkyries dropped Game 1 in Minneapolis and will now host Game 2 on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose. The matchup gives Nakase's squad a chance to extend their inaugural season on home court.

