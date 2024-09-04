Naoya Inoue retains undisputed world super-bantamweight title
Japanese boxing superstar Naoya “The Monster” Inoue successfully defended his undisputed super-bantamweight title against Irish challenger TJ Doheny in Tokyo on Tuesday. Inoue’s relentless body shots and pressure proved too much for Doheny, with the Irishman’s face visibly marked by the fight’s end. The fight ended in a seventh round TKO victory for Inoue when Doheny, suffering from an apparent back injury, took a knee and was unable to continue. The 31-year-old fighter, who improves his record to 28-0 with 25 wins by knockout, is set to defend his titles again in Tokyo later this year, followed by a high-profile fight in Las Vegas. Inoue’s 28th consecutive win solidifies his position as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters.
Share this Article
Share this Article