Undefeated Naoya Inoue overcomes early knockdown to retain titles

Japan’s Naoya Inoue (27-0) overcame a first-round knockdown to stop Luis Nery (35-2) in the sixth round in a thrilling fight at the Tokyo Dome on May 6.

Key points:

About Inoue:

The details:

Inoue responded in kind, knocking Nery down in the second round and again in the fifth with a left hook.

Nery stunned the sold-out Tokyo Dome crowd with a left hook in the first round, sending Inoue to the canvas for the first time in his career.

“The moment I knocked him out was great, but how did you like the first-round surprise? After that, I stayed calm and managed to get back into the fight. My daily training to prepare for any scenario paid off. I believe tonight’s fight met the expectations of fans. I’ll try to do that in the coming bouts.”