Nepali Sherpa guide ‘Everest Man’ breaks own record with 29th summit

Nepali Sherpa guide Kami Rita, also known as the “Everest Man,” broke his own record for the most summits over the weekend.

Key points:

Kami Rita, 54, broke his own record by reaching the summit of Mount Everest for the 29th time on Sunday, as confirmed by expedition organizer Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks to Agence France-Presse.

The 54-year-old mountaineer was leading a group of climbers to the top of the world’s highest mountain, when at 8,849 meters (29,032 feet) he broke his own record.

Mingma Sherpa noted that Kami Rita is in good health and has already begun his descent to the lower camps. He added that the weather conditions were favorable during the group’s expedition.

The details:

Rita announced his latest ascent in an Instagram post last week, writing in the post description, “Back again for the 29th summit to the top of the world… One man’s job, another man/woman’s dream.”

He belongs to the ethnic Sherpa community, known for their mountaineering expertise and local knowledge, which is vital for the safe passage of climbers on Everest. Aside from serving as guides, Sherpas also secure climbing routes, fix lines and ferry supplies during their ascents.

Last year, Rita climbed Everest twice, reclaiming his record after another Sherpa guide, Pasang Dawa, matched his number of ascents. Dawa has reached the summit 27 times, a Guinness World Record that Rita once shared with Dawa in May 2023.

In addition to Everest, Rita has also conquered the world’s second-highest mountain, K2 in Pakistan, which peaks at 8,000 meters (26,246 feet).

Nepal issued 414 Everest permits to mountaineers for this year’s spring climbing season, with most climbers accompanied by Nepali guides. The climbing season lasts from April to early June.

Over 600 climbers reached the summit last year, but it was also the deadliest season on the mountain after officials recorded 18 deaths, including five people that remained unaccounted for.

About Kami Rita:

Born on Jan. 17, 1970, and a native of Thame village in Solukhumbu, Nepal, Rita began his mountaineering career in 1992, following in his father Mingma Tshering Sherpa’s legacy. Tshering Sherpa was among the pioneering professional guides on Everest when Nepal opened its doors to international climbers in 1950.

Rita made his first Everest summit in 1994 and has been climbing to the summit almost every year since then. His remarkable feat earned him the nickname “Everest Man.”