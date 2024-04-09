Momofuku responds to ‘chili crunch’ trademark controversy

Momofuku, the culinary empire of celebrity chef David Chang, has responded to the backlash surrounding its trademark application for “chili crunch.”

Key points:

In its response, Momofuku said its actions aim to prevent large companies from exploiting the market and that it seeks to find a resolution with the impacted businesses.

The company has sent cease-and-desist letters to small businesses that use the same term for their products, sparking criticism on social media.

The details:

Momofuku reportedly filed a trademark application for “chili crunch” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 29. Last year, it secured exclusive rights to “chile crunch” as part of a legal settlement with Denver-based Chile Colonial, LLC.

Responding to the controversy, Momofuku said it is trying to defend the trademark from larger players — the way Trader Joe’s purportedly did with “chili onion crunch” — and that it aims to find an amicable resolution with the affected small businesses. The company told the

“Setting this precedent is important to defend brands making innovative strides in new categories from having their work copied by much larger players. Failure to defend our trademark against any size company would leave us without recourse against these larger players who often try to enter categories on the rise. Our intent has never been to stifle innovation in a category that we care deeply about.”