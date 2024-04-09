Momofuku responds to ‘chili crunch’ trademark controversy
Momofuku, the culinary empire of celebrity chef David Chang, has responded to the backlash surrounding its trademark application for “chili crunch.”
Key points:
- Momofuku is seeking to trademark the term “chili crunch,” a chili oil-based condiment that includes crunchy bits of chili, garlic and other spices and is popularly used in Asian cuisine.
- The company has sent cease-and-desist letters to small businesses that use the same term for their products, sparking criticism on social media.
- In its response, Momofuku said its actions aim to prevent large companies from exploiting the market and that it seeks to find a resolution with the impacted businesses.
The details:
- Momofuku reportedly filed a trademark application for “chili crunch” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 29. Last year, it secured exclusive rights to “chile crunch” as part of a legal settlement with Denver-based Chile Colonial, LLC.
- Critics argue that “chili crunch” and similar terms are generic descriptions of a culturally significant condiment. Simu Liu, who serves as chief content officer for MiLa — one of the brands that received the cease-and-desist letters — challenged Momofuku to a blind taste test in which the loser must withdraw their claim to the “chili crunch” name.
- In another X post, Liu asserted that “Asian chili crunches” predate existing businesses and any attempt at ownership is comparable to trying to claim “ketchup” or “mayo.”
- Responding to the controversy, Momofuku said it is trying to defend the trademark from larger players — the way Trader Joe’s purportedly did with “chili onion crunch” — and that it aims to find an amicable resolution with the affected small businesses. The company told the Washington Post:
“Setting this precedent is important to defend brands making innovative strides in new categories from having their work copied by much larger players. Failure to defend our trademark against any size company would leave us without recourse against these larger players who often try to enter categories on the rise. Our intent has never been to stifle innovation in a category that we care deeply about.”
- Momofuku, which made its chili crunch available in 2020, currently sells the product for $13 a jar. The recipe reportedly follows a decade of refinement that sought to balance spice, crunch and umami to distinguish itself in the crowded market.
