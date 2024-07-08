Miki Sudo sets new record, defends title at 2024 Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Miki Sudo of Florida defended her title and won her 10th Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in the women’s division in New York City on Thursday, finishing the event by eating 51 hot dogs, 12 more than her score in 2023.
- The contest: Sudo beat 13 other competitors at the contest, including second-placer Mayoi Ebihara of Japan, who ate 37 hot dogs and was also the runner-up at last year’s competition. Placing third in the competition was Arizona’s Michelle Lesco with 23.5 hot dogs. “I’m just happy to call this mine for another year,” Sudo said.
- Newest record: Besides defending her title, Sudo, a 38-year-old Japanese American dental hygiene student, set a new world record for women on Thursday. She became the first woman to break the 50-hot dog threshold, smashing her previous best of 48 in the process. Interestingly, Sudo also surpassed her partner, former Florida bodybuilder Nicholas Wehry, who finished with 46 hot dogs in the men’s competition.
