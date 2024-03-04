Video of Mexican American toddler crying because she’s not Chinese goes viral

A video of a Mexican American girl crying and upset because she is not Chinese has gone viral.

The video, uploaded to TikTok by Jose Reyes, a realtor in Arizona, on Feb. 16, has garnered over 6.1 million views.

The viral clip shows Reyes’ sobbing daughter, telling her father how she wants to be Chinese and does not want to be Mexican anymore, with her reasoning being, “because I do.” When Reyes asks her if she can speak Chinese, the girl says she can only say “xishou,” which means “wash your hands” in English.

In his post, Reyes explained that his daughter is attending a fully immersed trilingual school, which includes Mandarin as part of her curriculum alongside Spanish and English. He added that he believes her being upset has something to do with the Chinese New Year celebrations in February.

“With all the recent celebrations of Chinese New Year I think she came home feeling a little left out,” Reyes explained in his post description.

“Of course, as she gets older, we will teach her to love and appreciate all cultures, especially her own,” he added.

While Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, is considered a Chinese holiday, anyone can celebrate the occasion, regardless of ethnicity or the country they are living in, most notably in the United States, where the celebration signifies solidarity among various communities.

How people reacted: Many parents on TikTok found Reyes’ post relatable, with one user sharing their hilariously similar experience, “When my daughter was this age she cried because she couldn’t fly, she said ‘you said I was an angel!’”

“Mine wants to be a remote,” another user shared.

“My toddler cried because she wanted her daddy to be Michael Jordan,” one TikTok user commented. “My response was, ‘Me too, Baby! Let’s tell Daddy.’”