Meta’s AI image generator can’t put an Asian man and a white woman together
Significant limitations in Meta’s AI-powered image generator have been exposed, particularly in its inability to produce images of an Asian man with a white woman.
Key points:
The details:
- Mia Sato, a platforms and community reporter with The Verge, documented her attempts to generate images of an Asian man and a white woman together, imagining them as mixed-race couples or friends.
- Despite adjusting terms in her prompts, the generator predominantly returned pictures of two Asian individuals.
- The tool apparently demonstrated a narrow interpretation of “Asian,” frequently depicting East Asians with light complexions and adding cultural specifics, such as a bindi or sari for South Asian representations, even without prompt.
- Sato also noted the tool’s tendency to present Asian women as young and lightskinned. And when an image successfully featured an Asian and Caucasian individual, it presented a significant age difference.
- Meta introduced its generative AI tools last year. Their purported inability to break away from stereotypical representations echoes broader issues of racial homogenization and bias in AI technologies.
