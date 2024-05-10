Filipino American, 11, makes history at world chess tournament

New York Consul General Senen Mangalile congratulated Paragua during her visit to the consulate on May 8, praising her accomplishments and offering support.

Paragua, whose parents hail from the province of Bulacan, aims to become a National Chess Master and eventually an International Chess Master. She is supported by her father, a chess trainer, and her mother, a dialysis technician, as per

Her uncle, Mark Paragua, 40, was also a world champion. He became the youngest Filipino master and

grandmaster

at the ages of 9 and 20, respectively.