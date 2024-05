Indian teen becomes youngest challenger for world chess title

Dommaraju Gukesh, 17, recently became the youngest-ever challenger for the World Chess Championship title.

Key points:

Gukesh is set to meet reigning champion Ding Liren of China later this year.

He is the youngest ever to win the Candidates ­Tournament.

Gukesh qualified for the world championship after winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto on April 22.

Catch up:

About Gukesh:

A major influence on Gukesh’s development is chess legend Viswanathan Anand , who now serves as his mentor.

Currently ranked World No. 6, the Chennai-based grandmaster earned his grandmaster title at the age of 12 years and seven months in 2019.

The details:

Gukesh’s return to Chennai on April 25 was met with fanfare and praise from Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi . He told local reporters that he is ready for his upcoming match against Ding.

Gukesh’s calmness under pressure was a key factor in his success. While some analysts question his overly conservative style at times, he has shown that he can attack aggressively when necessary.

Gukesh broke Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov’s record, who was the youngest challenger to the world title at age 20 in 1984. Kasparov, hailed Gukesh’s victory, calling it “an Indian earthquake in Toronto.”

Gukesh qualified for the world championship by outperforming experienced rivals like Fabiano Caruana (USA), Hikaru Nakamura (USA) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) in the Toronto tournament.

“Wherever I play, the goal is to be focused and to win the match. Ding is a strong player, but I have full belief that I can beat him. I will prepare well for him.”