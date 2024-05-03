Indian teen becomes youngest challenger for world chess title

Dommaraju Gukesh, 17, recently became the youngest-ever challenger for the World Chess Championship title.

Gukesh’s calmness under pressure was a key factor in his success. While some analysts question his overly conservative style at times, he has shown that he can attack aggressively when necessary.

Gukesh broke Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov’s record, who was the youngest challenger to the world title at age 20 in 1984. Kasparov, hailed Gukesh’s victory, calling it “an Indian earthquake in Toronto.”

Gukesh qualified for the world championship by outperforming experienced rivals like Fabiano Caruana (USA), Hikaru Nakamura (USA) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) in the Toronto tournament.

“Wherever I play, the goal is to be focused and to win the match. Ding is a strong player, but I have full belief that I can beat him. I will prepare well for him.”