Max announces ‘Velma’ Season 2 premiere date
Mindy Kaling’s adult-themed “Scooby-Doo” spin-off “Velma” is set to premiere its second season this month on Max, the streaming platform announced this week.
Key points:
The details:
- Max and Adult Swim’s executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation, Suzanna Makkos, confirmed the “Velma” renewal in June 2023.
- The renewal announcement came months after “Velma” had been bombarded with low-rating reviews on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. The show, which stars Kaling as the voice of the titular character, received mostly negative reviews after its debut on Jan. 12.
- Despite the abysmal reception, “Velma” still saw a 127% popularity spike in late January, even surpassing the live-action series adaptation “The Last of Us” in viewership.
- “Velma” follows the story of Velma Dinkley, the brains behind the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The story is set when Velma is still in high school.
- Joining Kaling in the show are Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred.
Catching up:
- Besides “Velma,” Kaling is also developing a basketball comedy series set in the professional basketball world. Former Disney Channel star Brenda Song is also on board in the project.
