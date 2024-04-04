Max announces ‘Velma’ Season 2 premiere date

Mindy Kaling’s adult-themed “Scooby-Doo” spin-off “Velma” is set to premiere its second season this month on Max, the streaming platform announced this week.

Key points:

Max unveiled its list of release dates for upcoming shows and movies in a post on X on Tuesday. Included in the list is “Velma” Season 2, which will premiere on the livestreaming platform on April 25.

The details:

Max and Adult Swim’s executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation, Suzanna Makkos, confirmed the “Velma” renewal in June 2023.

The renewal announcement came months after “Velma” had been bombarded with low-rating reviews on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. The show, which stars Kaling as the voice of the titular character, received mostly negative reviews after its debut on Jan. 12.

Despite the abysmal reception, “Velma” still saw a 127% popularity spike in late January, even surpassing the live-action series adaptation “The Last of Us” in viewership.

“Velma” follows the story of Velma Dinkley, the brains behind the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The story is set when Velma is still in high school.

Joining Kaling in the show are Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred.

Catching up:

Besides “Velma,” Kaling is also developing a basketball comedy series set in the professional basketball world. Former Disney Channel star Brenda Song is also on board in the project.