Jennie fans accuse Margaret Qualley of racism for touching idol’s hair

U.S. actress Margaret Qualley is facing accusations of racism after an interaction with Blackpink’s Jennie at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1.

In a now-viral video , Qualley is seen touching Jennie’s newly blonde hair and asking, “Is your hair real?” Jennie responds that it was not, prompting Qualley to remark, “It looks real.” The exchange has drawn backlash from Jennie’s fans, who are calling Qualley’s comments ignorant and racially insensitive. “This is racism AF,” one X user wrote in part, while another noted, “White ppl really just f*cking reach & touch like POC aren’t human it’s weird.” Others also took notice of Qualley’s supposed avoidance of a kiss from Jennie while feeling comfortable enough to touch her hair.